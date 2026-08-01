PM Modi opens Alluri Sitarama Raju Airport August 17

The airport covers 2,200 acres and features a massive runway that can welcome big planes like Boeing 777s and Airbus A330s.

There's more than just flights here: plans include an aviation hub, a university, and a cargo terminal ready for 25,000 metric tons of goods each year.

The state pitched in ₹1,583 crore for infrastructure, while GMR (the developer) wants to grow the airport to handle up to 40 million passengers down the line, hoping to make Bhogapuram a key gateway for eastern India.