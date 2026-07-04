PM Modi opens India's 1st refinery-cum-petrochemical complex at Pachpadra

Refinery NCI 17.0 petrochemical yields 26%+

This high-tech complex meets top global standards for efficiency and sustainability, with a Nelson Complexity Index of 17.0 and petrochemical yields above 26%.

It's expected to spark new industries in Rajasthan, especially around plastics and chemicals, creating plenty of jobs.

Alongside the refinery, PM Modi also launched Jodhpur Airport's new terminal and several other projects aimed at boosting jobs, industry growth, and quality of life across the state.