PM Modi opens Northeast's 1st emergency landing strip in Dibrugarh
Prime Minister Narendra Modi just opened Northeast India's first Emergency Landing Facility (ELF) in Dibrugarh—a 4.2km runway that can handle heavy fighter jets and transport planes.
On the same day in Guwahati, he launched major projects worth more than ₹5,450 crore, including a new bridge, a disaster recovery data center, IIM Guwahati, and hundreds of electric busses.
Projects to enhance military mobility, disaster response
These projects aren't just about shiny new infrastructure—they're set to make life smoother and safer.
The ELF provides the Air Force with a dual-use emergency landing facility that can be used as a backup runway, enhancing military mobility and disaster response.
The six-lane bridge now cuts Guwahati-North Guwahati travel to just seven minutes.
The new data center will keep government apps running during emergencies, while the e-buses offer cleaner rides for over 50 lakh people.