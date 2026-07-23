PM Modi orders fast-track courts after NEET 2026 alleged leak
After the alleged NEET 2026 paper leak, PM Modi has announced special fast-track courts to quickly try and punish anyone involved in examination paper leaks.
The move comes as student protests heat up at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, with many demanding accountability from education officials.
Modi says the government is serious about protecting students' futures and cleaning up exam systems.
Government criminalizes leaks and impersonation
A tough new law now makes leaks, impersonation, and organized cheating rackets criminal offenses: think jail time — three to five years for individuals, and five to 10 years for organized crime syndicates — and big fines.
The government has also proposed encrypted question papers and biometric checks, and is working on improving CCTV surveillance, and plans to move NEET to computer-based tests.
All these steps aim to make exams fairer and restore trust for everyone who's worked hard.