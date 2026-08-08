PM Modi orders safety as 4,048-plus Indian seafarers evacuated
India
More than 4,048 Indian seafarers have been evacuated from conflict zones in West Asia after Prime Minister Modi asked officials to put their safety first.
Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal shared that the government is closely tracking everyone's well-being with help from the Navy, Coast Guard, RPSL, and shipping administration.
Indian ship attacked, 14 rescued
This week, an Indian ship was attacked in the Red Sea near Yemen, but all 14 crew members were rescued by the Yemeni Coast Guard and are now safe.
To support those affected by ongoing tensions, Indian missions in the Gulf have set up round-the-clock helplines.
The government says protecting its people abroad is a top priority.