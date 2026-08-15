PM Modi pays tribute at Rajghat on 79th Independence Day (August 15, 2026)

At the Red Fort, Modi will receive a guard of honor from all three armed forces and Delhi Police before hoisting the flag with Capt. Sonia Singh Chauhan.

For the first time ever, Vande Mataram will be sung live with an Army band. Indian Air Force helicopters will shower flower petals while flying the tricolor and a Vande Mataram flag.

The event will include 2,500 cadets and 5,000 special guests, part of the push for Viksit Bharat@2047, with Modi urging everyone to keep working toward a developed India.