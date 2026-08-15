PM Modi pays tribute at Rajghat on 79th Independence Day (August 15, 2026)
On India's 79th Independence Day (August 15, 2026), Prime Minister Modi paid his respects to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat and shared on X, "Powered by 140 crore Indians, our nation is scaling new heights of progress... May this journey keep progressing at an even greater pace."
The day celebrates India's freedom from British rule back in 1947.
Red Fort debuts live 'Vande Mataram'
At the Red Fort, Modi will receive a guard of honor from all three armed forces and Delhi Police before hoisting the flag with Capt. Sonia Singh Chauhan.
For the first time ever, Vande Mataram will be sung live with an Army band. Indian Air Force helicopters will shower flower petals while flying the tricolor and a Vande Mataram flag.
The event will include 2,500 cadets and 5,000 special guests, part of the push for Viksit Bharat@2047, with Modi urging everyone to keep working toward a developed India.