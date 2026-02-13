LOADING...
PM Modi phones Tarique Rahman after BNP's landslide election win
BNP won the 13th National Parliament election

PM Modi phones Tarique Rahman after BNP's landslide election win

By Snehil Singh
Feb 13, 2026
05:08 pm
What's the story

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leader Tarique Rahman on his party's victory in the recent Bangladesh elections. In a post on X, PM Modi said he was "delighted" to speak with Rahman and congratulated him on the "remarkable victory." He also reaffirmed India's commitment to peace, progress, and prosperity between the two nations.

Twitter Post

PM Modi's post after telephonic conversation with Tarique Rahman

Election results

BNP wins landslide victory in Bangladesh elections

The BNP, under Rahman's leadership, won a landslide victory in the 13th National Parliament election of Bangladesh. Out of 297 announced seats, the BNP and its allies won 212 seats. On the other hand, the Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami-led 11-party electoral alliance won 77 seats, and independent candidates secured seven seats, according to Bangla daily Prothom Alo.

Global response

US congratulates BNP for 'historic victory'

On individual terms, the BNP won 209 seats, while the Jamaat-e-Islami won 68 seats. Other parties, such as the Jatiya Nagorik Party, Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis, and Gana Sanghati Andolon, also won seats. Even before the results were officially announced, the United States of America congratulated Rahman and the BNP for their "historic victory" in a social media post by the US Embassy in Bangladesh.

Diplomatic perspective

Election results 'great victory for the people of Bangladesh'

Former High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh Veena Sikri called the election results a "great victory for the people of Bangladesh." She said it was a direct defeat for Islamist forces that had campaigned aggressively. Sikri described Rahman's win as a victory for democracy, given Jamaat-e-Islami's strong campaigning with financial and religious exhortation.

