PM Modi posts on X remembering 9/11 victims and families
India
On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to those lost in the September 11, 2001, attacks, sharing a heartfelt post on X.
He honored the victims and expressed support for families whose lives were changed forever, saying, "we remember and honor the victims and stand in solidarity with the families whose lives were forever changed."
Modi urges united stand against terrorism
Modi also highlighted India's decades-long struggle against cross-border terrorism.
He said India has been at the forefront of this fight for several decades and called for a united stand against all forms of terrorism.