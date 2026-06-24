PM Modi posts reel with 'Panchayat' actors Kumar and Pathak
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi hung out with Durgesh Kumar and Ashok Pathak (aka Bhushan and Binod from Panchayat) and shared the moment in a catchy Instagram reel set to the show's theme music.
Fans loved seeing their favorite actors interact with Modi, making the clip an instant hit.
'Panchayat' season 5 confirmed for 2026
Ashok Pathak thanked Modi in Hindi, writing that he was grateful for the love and blessings.
Both Kumar and Pathak have built impressive careers, with Panchayat's fourth season breaking records last year.
Good news for fans: Season five is confirmed for 2026!