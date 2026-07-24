PM Modi proposes fast-track courts for NEET paper leak trials
India
Prime Minister Modi has suggested setting up fast-track courts to quickly handle the NEET paper leak scandal, after protests led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and backed by Congress, AAP, and Shiv Sena (UBT).
Some people are concerned since these courts usually deal with sex-offense cases.
Experts urge investigators and witness protection
Former Supreme Court judge Abhay S. Oka thinks the focus should be on efficient investigators and solid witness protection because of how big this scam is.
Legal experts suggest tweaks to current laws or bringing in experienced judges to make sure trials don't drag on.
Fast-track courts have a good track record: they've handled over 300,000 cases since 2000, including some major ones like the 2012 Delhi gang rape.