PM Modi recalls Nobelist Raman's discovery on National Science Day
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked National Science Day by celebrating India's scientific milestones and remembering Sir C.V. Raman's Nobel-winning discovery that put Indian research on the world stage.
Modi shared, "This discovery placed Indian research firmly on the global map."
Theme of National Science Day 2026
Modi emphasized the government's push to empower young people and boost innovation across India, quoting Indian scriptures about science helping us tackle life's big questions.
This year's theme—"Women in Science: Catalysing Viksit Bharat"—puts a spotlight on women driving research and progress, with events featuring talks from top scientists like Dr Shubha V Iyengar on indigenous aerospace and defense technologies.