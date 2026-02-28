PM Modi recalls Nobelist Raman's discovery on National Science Day

Theme of National Science Day 2026

Modi emphasized the government's push to empower young people and boost innovation across India, quoting Indian scriptures about science helping us tackle life's big questions.

This year's theme—"Women in Science: Catalysing Viksit Bharat"—puts a spotlight on women driving research and progress, with events featuring talks from top scientists like Dr Shubha V Iyengar on indigenous aerospace and defense technologies.