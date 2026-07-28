PM Modi releases ₹18,880cr under PM Kisan in West Bengal
Prime Minister Modi sent out the 24th installment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme in West Bengal on June 20, putting ₹18,880 crore straight into the bank accounts of 9.44 crore farmers.
Since its launch in 2019, PM Kisan has aimed to help small and marginal farmers by giving them ₹6,000 a year, split into three payments.
Nationwide ₹4.28Lcr disbursed and registration details
Across all installments so far, more than ₹4.28 lakh crore has reached farmers nationwide, making a real difference to rural incomes.
The next payment is expected in October 2026.
To qualify, farmers need to own cultivable land, be classified as small or marginal, and complete e-KYC online or at designated centers.
Additionally, farmers must be Indian citizens, must not be pensioners receiving ₹10,000 or more per month, must not be income-tax filers, and must not be institutional landholders.
If you're eligible but not registered yet, you can sign up on the official portal for future payouts.