PM Modi releases ₹18,880cr under PM Kisan in West Bengal

Across all installments so far, more than ₹4.28 lakh crore has reached farmers nationwide, making a real difference to rural incomes.

The next payment is expected in October 2026.

To qualify, farmers need to own cultivable land, be classified as small or marginal, and complete e-KYC online or at designated centers.

Additionally, farmers must be Indian citizens, must not be pensioners receiving ₹10,000 or more per month, must not be income-tax filers, and must not be institutional landholders.

If you're eligible but not registered yet, you can sign up on the official portal for future payouts.