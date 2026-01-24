PM Modi remembers Karpoori Thakur on his birth anniversary
Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked the birth anniversary of Karpoori Thakur, Bihar's former Chief Minister, offering his humble salutations and saying Thakur's politics centered on "the upliftment of the exploited, deprived, and weaker sections of society" and noting his "simplicity and dedication to public service."
Thakur is remembered for championing social justice and uplifting marginalized communities.
Why does it matter?
Thakur's legacy still shapes Bihar today—he introduced major reservation policies for OBCs, women, and economically weaker groups before they became national standards.
He also pushed for reforms like free school fees for poor students, land redistribution to the landless, and strengthening local self-government.
For many young people in Bihar and beyond, his work laid the groundwork for greater equality and opportunity.