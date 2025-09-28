PM Modi remembers late singer Zubeen Garg during 'Mann Ki Baat'
On his Mann Ki Baat radio show this Sunday, PM Narendra Modi remembered singer Zubeen Garg, who passed away recently.
"People are mourning the untimely passing of Zubeen Garg, a celebrated singer known nationwide. Deeply connected to Assamese culture, Zubeen Garg's legacy will live on and his music will continue to captivate generations to come," Modi shared.
Zubeen Garg died recently at age 52 after a scuba diving accident in Singapore. He was a musical powerhouse—over 38,000 songs in more than 40 languages—and shot to fame with Ya Ali from Gangster (2006).
During the show, Modi also talked about Bihar's Chhath Puja and announced that the government is working to get it recognized as a UNESCO heritage festival.
Chhath is one of India's major festivals and has become popular globally.
The push for UNESCO status is part of efforts to celebrate and protect India's cultural diversity.