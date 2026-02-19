PM Modi remembers Swami Ramakrishna Paramahansa on his birth anniversary

Ramakrishna's teachings and legacy

Born in 1836, Ramakrishna was a priest at Kolkata's Dakshineswar Kali Temple.

He practiced and showed great respect for multiple religions, believing all faiths lead to the same truth—summed up in his famous line: "As many faiths, so many paths."

His top student Swami Vivekananda went on to found the Ramakrishna Math and Mission, which still spreads messages of interfaith harmony and service today.