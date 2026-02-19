PM Modi remembers Swami Ramakrishna Paramahansa on his birth anniversary
On Thursday, PM Narendra Modi paid heartfelt tribute to Swami Ramakrishna Paramahansa on his birth anniversary, calling his noble thoughts and messages "a source of inspiration" and saying, "The way he established spirituality and meditation as a vital life force will continue to benefit humanity in every era."
Ramakrishna's teachings and legacy
Born in 1836, Ramakrishna was a priest at Kolkata's Dakshineswar Kali Temple.
He practiced and showed great respect for multiple religions, believing all faiths lead to the same truth—summed up in his famous line: "As many faiths, so many paths."
His top student Swami Vivekananda went on to found the Ramakrishna Math and Mission, which still spreads messages of interfaith harmony and service today.