PM Modi addresses nation on 80th Independence Day
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day. The PM greeted people and said the country is scaling new heights of progress across different sectors powered by 140 crore Indians. He paid tributes to the freedom fighters whose courage, sacrifice, and commitment ensured the end of colonial rule.
Twitter Post
PM addresses nation from Red Fort
#WATCH | Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation on the 80th Independence Day— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2026
PM Modi says, "Today, we are all celebrating the 80th Independence Day. Today, the chant of 'Vande Mataram' resonates in every heart. Today, the Tricolour flies in every home and… pic.twitter.com/rDDI57Xq5N
Vision
'Dream big, pledge big'
PM Modi urged citizens to "dream big" and "pledge big" as India moves towards its vision of a developed nation.
He said a nation becomes great and achieves its goals when it moves forward on the strength of its dreams, resolve, and capabilities.
He also called for stronger resolve, saying a firm determination helps a nation find its way through difficulties and disasters.
Crisis
PM's message to flood, landslide victims
PM Modi expressed solidarity with families affected by floods and landslides in parts of the country, saying the government and the country stood with the affected families during their time of distress.
Talking about the economy, he said India was once counted among the Fragile Five economies but is now the fastest-growing.
National song
PM calls moment historic
Prime Minister Modi described the event as historic, as Vande Mataram was sung at the Red Fort for the first time on August 15 since India's independence. He emphasized that the occasion was even more meaningful as the nation is celebrating 150 years of Vande Mataram.
He asserted that India has picked up a new pace of development over the last 12 years.
Twitter Post
'Vande Mataram' rendition
#WATCH | Delhi: For the first time, the National Song Vande Mataram is rendered during Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort.— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2026
Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi leads the 80th Independence Day Celebrations from the Red Fort. pic.twitter.com/miSIlH6Dki
Development
Country's progress driven by resolve, capabilities of 140 crore citizens
The PM said the country's progress has been driven by the resolve and capabilities of its 140 crore citizens.
He stated that defense production has increased nearly fourfold, production in khadi and village industries nearly fivefold, and electronics manufacturing has surged nearly sevenfold. He also noted that production of modern railway coaches has increased twenty-onefold, while mobile phone production has risen thirty-threefold.