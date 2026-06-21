PM Modi delays airport departure to help NEET-UG examinees

Security measures

NEET-UG re-exam held under CCTV surveillance

The NEET-UG re-examination was conducted across 5,440 centers in India and 14 foreign locations. The exam was held from 2:00pm to 5:15pm, with an additional 15 minutes this time. To ensure a smooth conduct of the examination, over 95,000 examination rooms were put under CCTV surveillance with a total of 1,38,560 cameras installed. Virtual monitoring was done at the national and state levels to keep an eye on proceedings.