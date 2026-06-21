PM Modi delays airport departure to help NEET-UG examinees
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi delayed his departure from Delhi Airport on Sunday by 45 minutes to ensure smooth travel for students appearing for the NEET-UG re-examination. The Prime Minister had landed in Delhi around 1:15pm but decided to stay put at the airport till 2:00pm when the examination started. This decision was taken to avoid any traffic disruptions that could inconvenience thousands of examinees heading to their centers.
Security measures
NEET-UG re-exam held under CCTV surveillance
The NEET-UG re-examination was conducted across 5,440 centers in India and 14 foreign locations. The exam was held from 2:00pm to 5:15pm, with an additional 15 minutes this time. To ensure a smooth conduct of the examination, over 95,000 examination rooms were put under CCTV surveillance with a total of 1,38,560 cameras installed. Virtual monitoring was done at the national and state levels to keep an eye on proceedings.
Exam cancelation
What is NEET-UG exam?
The National Testing Agency (NTA) had canceled the earlier NEET-UG exam held on May 3 amid allegations of paper leaks. After an internal probe, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced a re-examination on June 21. The NEET UG is a national-level medical entrance test for admission to undergraduate courses in medical, dental, and AYUSH fields across government and private institutions in India.