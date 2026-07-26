NEET-UG paper leak: PM Modi forms task force on exams
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced the formation of a high-powered task force to reform India's examination system. The panel will be headed by Nandan Nilekani, co-founder of Infosys and a technology expert. The move comes after recent controversies surrounding the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak incident. In an Instagram video, PM Modi said the task force will recommend measures to make examinations more transparent, credible, and technology-driven.
Twitter Post
PM Modi announces a high-powered task force on exam reforms
HIGH POWERED TASK FORCE on examination reforms under the leadership of Shri Nandan Nilekani constituted.@NandanNilekani pic.twitter.com/mMpmPdIEL5— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 26, 2026
Leak aftermath
Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns
The announcement comes a day after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned from his post. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has been given the additional charge of the Education Ministry.
After taking charge, Joshi thanked PM Modi and assured him he will fulfill all responsibilities with dedication.
The government has also set up fast-track courts for swift justice in the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case.
Protest resolution
Centre accepts demands of Cockroach Janta Party
The announcement also comes after the Centre accepted all demands of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), a youth-led group that had protested over the NEET paper leak.
The government agreed to examine CJP's five-point charter on examination reforms and assured no retaliatory action against protesters.
Mobile internet services have been restored at the protest site in central Delhi, marking a return to normalcy in the area.
Future focus
Legislation with stringent provisions to be introduced soon: PM
PM Modi stressed the need for a trustworthy and transparent examination system.
He said, "The Government of India has continuously taken several major steps for the welfare of students."
The Prime Minister added that those responsible for tampering with students' futures are now in jail.
He also said new legislation with stringent provisions will be introduced in Parliament soon.