PM calls 'Mann Ki Baat' a 'pilgrimage' in 139th episode
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday likened his monthly radio show, Mann Ki Baat, to a "pilgrimage." He said the program celebrates the contributions of ordinary Indians and gives an opportunity to understand their efforts. Speaking during the 139th episode, PM Modi recalled that Mann Ki Baat was launched 12 years ago on Vijayadashami and has continued uninterrupted since.
Program impact
Mann Ki Baat celebrates people's contributions: PM Modi
The Prime Minister thanked listeners for being "fellow travelers and guides" on this journey.
He said Mann Ki Baat has been a platform to celebrate the hard work, courage, commitment, dedication and spirit of service of India's common people.
"For me, Mann Ki Baat has been a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the hard work...of the common man," he said.
Community efforts
PM Modi talks about community-led initiatives in Punjab, Uttarakhand
During the broadcast, PM Modi also spoke about community-led initiatives in Punjab and Uttarakhand.
He talked about an inspiring effort to revive traditional farming practices in Punjab.
The Prime Minister also highlighted a community effort to revive the Heval River and restore natural water sources in Uttarakhand.
These initiatives were part of Mann Ki Baat's focus on preserving traditional practices and protecting natural resources.
Cleanliness drive
Cleanliness ahead of Diwali, Chhath
With Diwali and Chhath approaching, PM Modi urged people to maintain cleanliness in their surroundings.
He said cleanliness campaigns are being run everywhere, and it's important to keep places clean where we live.
The Prime Minister also stressed India's tradition of respecting nature by keeping surroundings clean and protecting water sources as responsibilities passed down by previous generations.