PM Modi launches 'Nasha Mukta Yuva' campaign

The Nasha Mukta Yuva campaign will feature a range of activities such as sports competitions, walkathons, meditation sessions, and street plays.

It is being spearheaded by MY Bharat, a youth-centric platform under the Department of Youth Affairs.

Youngsters from over 10,000 locations are participating in this movement along with volunteers from MY Bharat and National Service Scheme (NSS), schools, colleges, universities, and more than 125 spiritual organizations.