PM Modi launches 'Nasha Mukta Yuva' campaign
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched a nationwide anti-drug campaign called Nasha Mukta Yuva for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyaan. The initiative aims to mobilize young people against substance abuse and has over one crore youth taking the Nasha Mukti pledge (pledge to be free from drugs). The campaign is part of a 100-week public awareness drive with activities planned every Sunday. It will involve youth, volunteers, and various organizations across India in its efforts to combat drug abuse.
Nationwide engagement
MY Bharat leading the campaign
The Nasha Mukta Yuva campaign will feature a range of activities such as sports competitions, walkathons, meditation sessions, and street plays.
It is being spearheaded by MY Bharat, a youth-centric platform under the Department of Youth Affairs.
Youngsters from over 10,000 locations are participating in this movement along with volunteers from MY Bharat and National Service Scheme (NSS), schools, colleges, universities, and more than 125 spiritual organizations.
Drug-free youth
Protecting youth from addiction is a societal responsibility: PM
Prime Minister Modi launched the initiative through video conferencing as part of the Drug-Free Youth" initiative under the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan.
He urged society to work together to protect young people from addiction, calling them the Amrit Peedhi or nectar generation.
The Prime Minister emphasized that substance abuse takes youth away from their dreams and impacts families, communities, and the nation as a whole.
Societal responsibility
Indian culture can help fight addiction, says Modi
Modi also highlighted the role of cultural values in fighting addiction, saying Indian traditions provide guidance against harmful practices.
He pointed out that modern support systems like rehabilitation centers are available to help people overcome addiction.
The campaign's name itself reflects its commitment to creating a drug-free generation, according to the PM.