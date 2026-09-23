Modi likely to attend G20 Summit, hold bilateral with Trump
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to attend the G20 Leaders' Summit in Florida, United States, in December. If the visit materializes, PM Modi is also expected to have a bilateral meeting with President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the summit. However, no official announcement has been made yet, as such decisions are usually revealed closer to the event date. The G20 Summit is scheduled for December 14-15.
Diplomatic relations
US ambassador's remarks on PM Modi's potential visit
US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said Marco Rubio had invited PM Modi while visiting him.
"We love to have him back here. And I know he's coming in December for the G20," Gor had said.
The visit comes as India and the US are negotiating an interim trade agreement.
Last week, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said India will announce the final details of its trade deal after Washington gives New Delhi a tariff advantage over competing economies.
Canada trip
PM Modi expected to visit Canada as well
Around the same time, PM Modi is also expected to visit Canada.
A meeting between PM Modi and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is also anticipated at the December G20.
India and Canada are currently working to expedite negotiations for a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).
Carney said they had committed to try to conclude negotiations by the G20.
"We are making good progress in our trade negotiations with India," Carney said on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.