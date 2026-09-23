Modi likely to attend G20 Summit, hold bilateral with Trump

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said Marco Rubio had invited PM Modi while visiting him.

"We love to have him back here. And I know he's coming in December for the G20," Gor had said.

The visit comes as India and the US are negotiating an interim trade agreement.

Last week, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said India will announce the final details of its trade deal after Washington gives New Delhi a tariff advantage over competing economies.