'We will rock you': Modi walks ramp at Vadodara university
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for development projects worth over ₹35,000 crore in Vadodara, Gujarat. Before that, Modi received a thunderous welcome at Maharaja Sayajirao University under the "NaMo for Viksit Bharat" event. A special Y-shaped ramp was built for the PM to walk on, surrounded by young attendees who recorded the PM on their mobile phones. Popular hits, such as Queen's We Will Rock You and Aari Aari from Dhurandhar: The Revenge played.
Twitter Post
Modi walks ramp on 'We will rock you', 'Aari Aari'
#WATCH | Gujarat | PM Modi receives an enthusiastic welcome from the crowd attending the 'NaMo for Viksit Bharat' event in Vadodara— ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2026
(Video source: ANI/DD) pic.twitter.com/klrHAJri9T
Event details
Online registration and livestreaming
In a first, online registration was introduced for entry to a government event through the platform BookMyShow. The Vadodara Municipal Corporation used the platform to manage registrations.
All seats were filled within an hour of opening, and over 42,000 people were put on a waiting list.
The event was also livestreamed in 4K quality for an enhanced viewing experience.
Outreach strategy
Connecting with Gen Z
The event was part of a larger Union government strategy to connect with young citizens. This comes after recent Gen Z-led protests against the NEET paper leak.
PM Modi had earlier asked his party to reach out to this demographic more effectively, Livemint reported.
He has been using youth-oriented messaging on social media platforms like Instagram, and BJP MPs have been using terms popular among younger audiences in parliamentary sessions.
Infrastructure development
PM dedicates sections of Western Dedicated Freight Corridor
During his visit, PM Modi dedicated three sections of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC) at a cost of over ₹20,700 crore. These include Sanand (N)-Makarpura, New Umbergaon-New Saphale, and New Saphale-JNPT sections.
The direct connectivity to Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority will ease EXIM cargo movement and decongest Mumbai's railway network.
He also flagged off freight trains from New Sanand (North), New Makarpura, New Umbergaon and New JNPT, Mumbai.
Project inauguration
Other initiatives by PM in Vadodara
PM Modi also laid the foundation stone for three railway projects worth over ₹9,700 crore. These include Vadodara-Ratlam third and fourth lines and the Vishwamitri-Dabhoi doubling project.
He also inaugurated various Government of Gujarat projects worth around ₹2,600 crore.
The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone for three National Highway projects costing around ₹1,780 crore during his visit to Vadodara.