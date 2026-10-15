PM Modi says Asian Games athletes made 140cr Indians proud
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with India's Asian Games medalists on Thursday, calling their victories more than just numbers: they're a "powerful image of a New India."
He told the athletes, "You have made 140 crore Indians proud," and that the success "belongs to crores of our countrymen."
India wins 85 Asian Games medals
India wrapped up the Games with 85 medals, including 21 gold medals. Women athletes made a big mark, bringing home 38 medals (11 gold medals).
Modi also highlighted wins in cricket, hockey, and archery.
In a sweet moment, athletes gifted him signed jerseys and even a bow from 17-year-old archer Kumkum Mohod, celebrating how far Indian sports have come together.