PM Modi says India houses about 70% of world's tigers
India
On Global Tiger Day, Prime Minister Modi shared that India is now home to about 70% of all the world's tigers, a huge point of pride for the country.
He expressed India's strong commitment to strengthening tiger conservation.
Modi emphasizes tradition and science-based conservation
Modi said India's tiger conservation efforts are inspired by its tradition of living in harmony with nature; the government also remains committed to science-based conservation and community participation.
He said the efforts are driven by the collective will of its people.