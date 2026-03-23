PM Modi says India is bringing back citizens from Iran

Impact of conflict on India

This crisis matters because a significant portion of India's oil imports come from the Middle East, and disruptions could seriously impact fuel prices and the economy.

Brent crude rose to around $72/barrel, increasing pressure on government finances and subsidy commitments.

Exports like rice and electronics are also likely to be affected, with domestic prices likely to fall, affecting farmers, and tech shipments to the UAE could be disrupted.

Fertilizer prices could rise again, meaning more strain on government subsidies, all of which could affect jobs, prices, and daily life here.