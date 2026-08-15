PM Modi sets 200GW nuclear target, highlights clean energy progress

On India's 79th Independence Day, PM Modi said energy security was "the need of the hour."

From the Red Fort, he laid out big goals, like reaching 200 gigawatts of nuclear energy and setting up five nuclear reactors in the country.

He also highlighted how clean energy is picking up speed, with piped gas now in 700 cities (up from just 70 before 2014) and solar panels lighting up 5 million homes.