PM Modi sets 200GW nuclear target, highlights clean energy progress
On India's 79th Independence Day, PM Modi said energy security was "the need of the hour."
From the Red Fort, he laid out big goals, like reaching 200 gigawatts of nuclear energy and setting up five nuclear reactors in the country.
He also highlighted how clean energy is picking up speed, with piped gas now in 700 cities (up from just 70 before 2014) and solar panels lighting up 5 million homes.
Modi touts manufacturing, digital gains
Modi pointed out that as tech like AI and data centers grow, India needs a lot more power.
He celebrated a fourfold jump in defense production, seven times more electronic manufacturing, and a massive boost in mobile phone production over the past 12 years.
Digital transactions have doubled, patent approvals are up, and he wrapped up by saying India is aiming to become a developed nation by its 100th Independence Day.