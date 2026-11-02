PM Modi sets 5 million tons green hydrogen goal this decade
PM Modi says India's future depends on reliable, clean energy, and he's making it a top priority.
At an event, he shared how the country is pushing for energy independence through renewables and green hydrogen.
The big goal? Producing 5 million tons of green hydrogen by the end of this decade to power up India's economy and keep things stable even during global crises.
India crosses 300GW non-fossil capacity
India has already crossed 300 gigawatts of non-fossil fuel energy and is targeting 500 gigawatts, a huge step toward cleaner power.
More than half of the nation's electricity now comes from non-fossil sources, which Modi called a "significant shift."
He also highlighted India's leadership in solar energy and plans to use green hydrogen for greener transport, all part of building a more sustainable future.