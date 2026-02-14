PM Modi shifts office from iconic South Block to Noida
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi just opened Seva Teerth, a modern complex now home to the PMO, National Security Council Secretariat, and Cabinet Secretariat.
The idea is to bring key government offices together for smoother teamwork and lower costs.
The name "Seva Teerth" highlights service as a core Indian value.
End of an era
This shift marks the end of nearly 80 years at South Block—pretty historic!
Seva Teerth is eco-friendly, runs on renewable energy, and uses smart tech for access.
Modi's first moves from here focused on rural welfare schemes and supporting women entrepreneurs, showing a push for citizen-focused governance that actually aims to make a difference in people's lives.