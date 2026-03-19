PM Modi speaks to global leaders amid West Asia tensions
India
With tensions rising in West Asia, Prime Minister Modi has been on the phone with key global leaders.
He spoke to Oman's Sultan Haitham, France's president Macron, and Malaysia's prime minister Anwar Ibrahim, pushing for dialogue and calm.
Alongside serious talks, Modi also sent festive greetings to keep diplomatic bonds strong.
What was discussed in the talks
Modi made it clear to Sultan Haitham that India stands by Oman's sovereignty and wants peace restored in the region.
With Macron, both agreed to team up for easing tensions in West Asia.
His chat with Malaysia's prime minister included wishes for Hari Raya and a shared concern over regional stability, showing India's commitment to tackling global issues through steady conversation and teamwork.