PM Modi speaks to Kuwait's crown prince on Strait of

Why is the Strait of Hormuz important for India?

India relies on the Strait of Hormuz for a significant portion of its oil imports, so any disruption hits hard at home, from fuel prices to daily life.

With about 10 million Indians living in West Asia, ongoing conflicts put both people and energy supplies at risk.

The Strait of Hormuz is a major maritime chokepoint; disruptions can significantly affect oil shipments and push up fuel prices, making stability here a big deal for everyone back in India.