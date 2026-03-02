PM Modi speaks to Netanyahu, urges for early cessation of hostilities
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is urging leaders to dial down the conflict in the Middle East.
He spoke with Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu and called for an early cessation of hostilities, stressing that protecting civilians should come first.
Earlier, Modi reached out to UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, condemning recent attacks on the UAE and offering condolences over lives lost.
Modi assures UAE of India's full support
Modi assured the UAE of India's full support during these tough times and made it clear he's worried about Indians living in the region.
His back-to-back calls show India is actively working behind the scenes to help keep things stable—especially for its people abroad.