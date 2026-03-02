PM Modi speaks to Netanyahu, urges for early cessation of hostilities India Mar 02, 2026

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is urging leaders to dial down the conflict in the Middle East.

He spoke with Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu and called for an early cessation of hostilities, stressing that protecting civilians should come first.

Earlier, Modi reached out to UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, condemning recent attacks on the UAE and offering condolences over lives lost.