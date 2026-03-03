PM Modi speaks to Oman, Kuwait leaders on Gulf attacks
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has strongly spoken out against recent attacks on Gulf countries such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, and has raised concerns and discussed security and the welfare of Indian nationals with leaders of Oman and Kuwait.
In calls with their leaders, he expressed India's support and made it clear that the safety of nearly 10 million Indians living in the region is a top priority.
India has set up helplines for its citizens
These attacks have ramped up tensions across the Middle East—airspace was closed and over 1,800 flights got canceled. Oil prices jumped too, since shipping routes were threatened.
With so many Indians working or studying in these countries, Modi's outreach is about keeping them safe and pushing for calm during a tense time.
India has also set up helplines for its citizens and called for peaceful dialogue.