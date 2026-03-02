PM Modi speaks to UAE President, offers condolences
India
PM Modi spoke with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to strongly condemn the recent missile and drone attacks on the UAE.
These strikes were a response to US-Israel airstrikes that killed Iran's Supreme Leader.
Modi offered condolences for those lost and assured India stands with the UAE.
Modi thanks UAE for helping Indian nationals during the chaos
With nearly 10 million Indian nationals spread across the Gulf, this crisis hits close to home.
Modi thanked the UAE for helping Indian nationals during the chaos, while India's foreign minister is actively coordinating with other Gulf leaders to keep people safe.
The attacks have hit civilian areas in several countries, caused casualties—including migrant workers—and raised worries about oil supply disruptions in the region.