PM Modi spotlights Ronaldo Laishram and grassroots innovations across India

In this Sunday's Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Modi spotlighted some seriously cool achievements from across India.

He cheered Manipur astrophysicist Dr. Ronaldo Laishram for being part of the team that discovered the Loktak proto-cluster, a group of young galaxies, putting India's science scene in the global spotlight.

The episode also featured Bihar's project turning plastic waste into benches, the Indian Grey Hornbill returning to Gujarat's Gir Forest after nearly 60 years, and women entrepreneurs in Uttar Pradesh making herbal tea that's now reaching big institutions.