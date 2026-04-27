PM Modi starts Europe visit May 18 to boost trade
India
PM Modi is set for a weeklong European trip starting May 18, aiming to boost India's trade and investment ties during uncertain global times.
He'll kick things off at the India-Nordic summit in Oslo, where leaders will talk green energy, innovation, and Arctic teamwork.
There's also a chance he'll meet the Pope at the Vatican.
Netherlands water agriculture Italy energy investments
After Norway, Modi's likely stops include the Netherlands to discuss water management and agriculture, then Italy for talks with Prime Minister Meloni on defense, energy, and new investment opportunities, especially around the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor.
This is a big moment for building stronger connections with these countries.