PM Modi suggests AI translation of ancient texts at SCO
At a recent Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) forum in New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggested using artificial intelligence, or AI, to translate ancient texts.
His idea? Make it easier for young people across member countries to access and understand their shared cultural roots, even if those texts are in different languages.
Modi calls for digital cultural projects
Modi also called on countries such as Pakistan, Russia, and China to join forces on digital projects: think translating old manuscripts, hosting joint museum exhibits, and swapping researchers.
The goal is to boost cultural tourism and deepen connections between nations using technology as a bridge.