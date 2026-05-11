PM Modi suggests short online classes as oil prices climb
India
With oil prices climbing and the economy feeling the pinch, Prime Minister Modi just suggested schools and colleges switch to online classes for a short while, kind of like during the pandemic.
He brought this up at the opening of a new student hostel in Vadodara, pointing out that small changes now could help everyone.
PM Modi urges WFH, energy savings
Modi also asked businesses to bring back work-from-home and virtual meetings to cut down on energy use.
Speaking at a recent rally, he encouraged people to carpool, take public transport, skip non-essential foreign trips, buy less gold, and even use less edible oil—reminding everyone that little actions can make a big difference when times are tough globally.