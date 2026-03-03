PM Modi talks to Gulf leaders amid Iran-Israel war fallout
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached out to top leaders from the UAE, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait, and Qatar over the last 48 hours.
This came right after US-Israeli strikes killed Iran's Ayatollah Khamenei and Iran hit back with drone and missile attacks on Israel and on US bases around the Gulf, and strikes also hit Dubai and Doha.
The fallout has caused major disruptions—think canceled flights and stranded travelers.
Why these talks matter
Modi's calls matter because around 9 million Indians live in the Gulf and West Asia—many now stuck due to the chaos.
These talks are also about keeping oil prices in check since India relies heavily on Gulf oil.
Plus, it helps protect money sent home by Indians working abroad.
The government has set up helplines for anyone needing help right now.