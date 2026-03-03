PM Modi talks to Gulf leaders amid Iran-Israel war fallout India Mar 03, 2026

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached out to top leaders from the UAE, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait, and Qatar over the last 48 hours.

This came right after US-Israeli strikes killed Iran's Ayatollah Khamenei and Iran hit back with drone and missile attacks on Israel and on US bases around the Gulf, and strikes also hit Dubai and Doha.

The fallout has caused major disruptions—think canceled flights and stranded travelers.