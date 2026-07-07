PM Modi thanks Indonesia in Jakarta after Pahalgam terror attack
During his visit to Jakarta, Prime Minister Modi thanked Indonesia for standing with India after last year's Pahalgam terror attack.
Speaking in the Indonesian parliament, he talked about how both countries are working together against terrorism and share deep cultural roots: think Ramayana and Mahabharata.
He said these connections aren't just history; they're a way to open up new opportunities for people in both nations.
Modi and Prabowo Subianto expand cooperation
Modi and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto agreed to step up collaboration in trade, defense, maritime security, and culture.
India will also help Indonesia develop custom electronic voting machines for Jakarta.
For his efforts to build this partnership, Modi received Indonesia's highest civilian award.
Wrapping up, he called the India-Indonesia bond "unique and enduring," adding warmly, "There can be no copyright on our friendship."