PM Modi thanks Indonesia in Jakarta after Pahalgam terror attack India Jul 07, 2026

During his visit to Jakarta, Prime Minister Modi thanked Indonesia for standing with India after last year's Pahalgam terror attack.

Speaking in the Indonesian parliament, he talked about how both countries are working together against terrorism and share deep cultural roots: think Ramayana and Mahabharata.

He said these connections aren't just history; they're a way to open up new opportunities for people in both nations.