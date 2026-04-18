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PM Modi to address nation at 8:30pm
The announcement comes after the bill failed to get passed in the Lok Sabha

PM Modi to address nation at 8:30pm

By Snehil Singh
Apr 18, 2026
03:18 pm
What's the story

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8:30pm on Saturday. The announcement comes a day after the Lok Sabha rejected the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill. The bill sought to reserve 33% of seats for women in legislatures by 2029 and increase Lok Sabha seats from 543 to a maximum of 816.

Historic defeat

Women's Reservation Bill rejected in Lok Sabha

The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill was defeated in the Lok Sabha on Friday, with 298 members voting in favor and 230 against. The bill needed a two-thirds majority, which the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) failed to achieve. This is the first time a key constitutional amendment bill has been defeated during the BJP-led government's three consecutive terms from 2014 to 2026.

Criticism expressed

PM Modi slams opposition for not supporting women's quota bill

Earlier on Friday, PM Modi slammed the opposition for not supporting the women's quota bill. He said, "They have let down the women of the country," and warned that they will "face consequences." The government has since requested Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla not to proceed with two other proposed laws: the Delimitation Bill, 2026, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026.

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Political speculation

All eyes on PM Modi's address

The failure of the women's reservation bill has intensified political debates, with all eyes now on PM Modi's address. The speech is expected to clarify the government's stance and plans regarding women's reservation in legislatures. However, no details have been revealed about what PM Modi will speak on during his address tonight.

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