PM Modi to address nation at 8:30pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8:30pm on Saturday. The announcement comes a day after the Lok Sabha rejected the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill. The bill sought to reserve 33% of seats for women in legislatures by 2029 and increase Lok Sabha seats from 543 to a maximum of 816.

Historic defeat Women's Reservation Bill rejected in Lok Sabha The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill was defeated in the Lok Sabha on Friday, with 298 members voting in favor and 230 against. The bill needed a two-thirds majority, which the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) failed to achieve. This is the first time a key constitutional amendment bill has been defeated during the BJP-led government's three consecutive terms from 2014 to 2026.

Criticism expressed PM Modi slams opposition for not supporting women's quota bill Earlier on Friday, PM Modi slammed the opposition for not supporting the women's quota bill. He said, "They have let down the women of the country," and warned that they will "face consequences." The government has since requested Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla not to proceed with two other proposed laws: the Delimitation Bill, 2026, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026.

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