PM Modi to address NCC cadets at Republic Day camp
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the NCC PM Rally on Wednesday, marking the close of the month-long Republic Day Camp 2026.
This year's theme, "Rashtra Pratham - Kartavya Nishtha Yuva," is all about youth stepping up with discipline and a sense of duty for the nation.
Biggest-ever turnout and global mix
This camp has broken records, bringing together 2,406 cadets—including 898 girls—from every state and union territory.
Plus, more than 200 youth and officers from over 20 friendly foreign countries are participating, with some joining under the Youth Exchange Programme.
The NCC now counts two million cadets nationwide, with girls making up a strong 40%.
Why it matters
The camp isn't just about drills—there are competitions, cultural performances, and lots of teamwork that build character and leadership.
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh called NCC cadets "the nation's second line of defense," showing how much their role is valued in shaping responsible citizens and future leaders.