PM Modi to extend UDAN to 2037 at Jodhpur airport

UDAN caps fares, subsidizes regional routes

UDAN has been connecting remote towns with major airports since 2016 by capping airfares and supporting airlines with subsidies.

Extending it means cheaper flights aren't going away anytime soon, and airlines and airport operators get the stability they need to keep investing in regional routes.

PM Modi will also meet with airline partners during the event, highlighting the government's focus on making air travel possible for more people across India.