PM Modi to extend UDAN to 2037 at Jodhpur airport
Big news for anyone who loves to travel (or just hates long train rides): PM Modi is set to announce that the UDAN scheme, India's push to make flying affordable and accessible in smaller cities, will get a 10-year extension, running all the way until 2037.
This announcement will happen during his visit to Jodhpur, right as a new airport terminal opens.
UDAN caps fares, subsidizes regional routes
UDAN has been connecting remote towns with major airports since 2016 by capping airfares and supporting airlines with subsidies.
Extending it means cheaper flights aren't going away anytime soon, and airlines and airport operators get the stability they need to keep investing in regional routes.
PM Modi will also meet with airline partners during the event, highlighting the government's focus on making air travel possible for more people across India.