PM Modi to flag off 3 new trains this week India Jan 21, 2026

Three new Amrit Bharat Express trains are set to launch from Thiruvananthapuram this week, with Prime Minister Modi doing the honors.

The goal? Make travel between Kerala and nearby states like Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka a lot smoother.

These non-AC trains have both general and sleeper classes, are composed of 11 General, 8 Sleeper, 1 Pantry and 2 Second Class-cum-Luggage vans, and are intended to improve regional connectivity.