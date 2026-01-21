PM Modi to flag off 3 new trains this week
Three new Amrit Bharat Express trains are set to launch from Thiruvananthapuram this week, with Prime Minister Modi doing the honors.
The goal? Make travel between Kerala and nearby states like Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka a lot smoother.
These non-AC trains have both general and sleeper classes, are composed of 11 General, 8 Sleeper, 1 Pantry and 2 Second Class-cum-Luggage vans, and are intended to improve regional connectivity.
Where are these trains headed?
The Nagercoil Jn-Mangaluru Jn train will run weekly (Tuesdays and Wednesdays) with stops at major stations like Kozhikode and Ernakulam Town.
The Thiruvananthapuram Central-Tambaram train covers key spots including Nagercoil and Madurai.
Kerala to Hyderabad—now easier
The third train connects Thiruvananthapuram North to Charlapalli, making the journey in about 30 hours with stops at places like Palakkad.
All three aim to keep long-distance travel affordable—and a bit more comfortable—for everyone.