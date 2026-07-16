PM Modi to flag off India's 1st hydrogen train
India
PM Modi is set to officially flag off India's first hydrogen-powered train on Friday.
Running between Jind and Sonipat, this 10-coach train is not only one of the world's longest hydrogen passenger trains but also a big move for greener travel in India.
Train uses onboard hydrogen fuel cells
Instead of diesel or regular electricity, the train uses hydrogen fuel cells to make its own power on board, meaning zero carbon emissions (just water vapor).
It doesn't need overhead wires like electric trains, so it's more flexible and eco-friendly.
Indian Railways has also added advanced safety features like leak detectors and flame sensors to keep things running smoothly.