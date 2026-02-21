PM Modi to flag RRTS trains on February 22
India is set to get its first-ever Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), and Prime Minister Modi is set to flag off the final stretch on February 22, 2026, from Shatabdi Nagar Namo Bharat Station in Meerut.
This new high-speed corridor will zip you from Delhi to Ghaziabad in just 15 minutes, and all the way to Meerut's Modipuram in under an hour—making long commutes a thing of the past.
RRTS trains will run every 15 minutes
This isn't just another train launch—it's a major upgrade for how people get around in North India.
With faster trains running every 15 minutes, with frequency expected to reduce to every 10 minutes after the entire corridor becomes operational, cheaper fares starting at ₹20, and seamless connections to metro lines and bus stations, this project is all about saving time and making travel smoother.
Plus, with the Prime Minister set to inaugurate various development projects worth around ₹12,930 crore in Meerut, it shows India is betting big on better public transport for everyone.