PM Modi to host Vietnamese president from May 5-7

Vietnamese President To Lam, also the General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, will visit India from May 5 to 7. The visit comes at the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and marks Lam's first state visit since his election as Vietnam's president on April 7. He will be accompanied by a high-level business and political delegation, including ministers and senior officials from the Vietnamese government.

Official meetings Lam to visit Bodh Gaya, Mumbai The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said President Lam will be given a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhawan on May 6. PM Modi will hold extensive talks with him on bilateral ties and regional and global issues of mutual interest. President Droupadi Murmu is also likely to meet Lam during his visit. The Vietnamese leader will also visit Bodh Gaya and Mumbai during his stay in India.

Anniversary celebration Visit coincides with 10th anniversary of India-Vietnam Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Notably, Lam's visit comes on the 10th anniversary of the elevation of India-Vietnam ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. The partnership was established during PM Modi's visit to Vietnam in 2016. The MEA said this engagement is expected to give fresh momentum and open new avenues for cooperation between India and Vietnam.

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