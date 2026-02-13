PM Modi to inaugurate landing strip, bridge in Assam
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is heading to Assam on February 14, 2026, for a packed day of inaugurations.
He'll open an emergency landing strip at Moran and a new six-lane bridge connecting Guwahati and North Guwahati.
Plus, he's set to virtually launch IIM-Guwahati's temporary campus and a massive data center.
The visit wraps up with the rollout of 100 electric vehicles and a chat with BJP booth workers.
IIM campus, data center to boost education, tech
Modi's schedule also features an aerial show with fighter jets at the new landing strip.
The ₹3,000 crore Kumar Bhaskar Varma Setu bridge aims to make travel smoother across the region.
With education and tech getting a boost from the new IIM campus and data center, local officials—led by Chief Secretary Ravi Kota—are making sure everything runs without a hitch for this high-profile visit.