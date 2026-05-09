PM Modi to launch ₹1,535cr Telangana rail projects this Sunday
India
Big news for Telangana's railways: Prime Minister Modi is set to launch new projects worth ₹1,535 crore this Sunday.
The main attraction is the Kazipet-Vijayawada multi-tracking upgrade, which should make train journeys smoother and faster while helping the local economy grow.
Kazipet-Vijayawada upgrades boost capacity cut delays
The Kazipet-Vijayawada project will boost rail capacity and cut down delays for both passengers and freight.
Plus, a new Rail Under Bypass at Kazipet Junction means trains can move more efficiently toward Hyderabad, Balharshah, and Vijayawada without getting stuck.
Railway officials say these upgrades are all about making travel easier and keeping things running on time.