PM Modi to launch ₹1,535cr Telangana rail projects this Sunday

Kazipet-Vijayawada upgrades boost capacity cut delays

The Kazipet-Vijayawada project will boost rail capacity and cut down delays for both passengers and freight.

Plus, a new Rail Under Bypass at Kazipet Junction means trains can move more efficiently toward Hyderabad, Balharshah, and Vijayawada without getting stuck.

Railway officials say these upgrades are all about making travel easier and keeping things running on time.