PM Modi to launch ₹16,686cr development projects in Rajasthan
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to kick off 43 big development projects in Ajmer, worth a whopping ₹16,686 crore.
These cover everything from new highways and water supply to energy and industry upgrades.
Standouts include the Bandikui-Jaipur expressway and the Amritsar-Jamnagar green highway—both set to make travel smoother.
Road and highway upgrades
Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone for a 4-lane elevated road in Jodhpur and will inaugurate an eight-lane stretch of the Delhi-Vadodara highway.
He will hand over appointment letters to 21,863 selected youth, signaling more job opportunities ahead.
Focus on health and renewable energy
He will lay the foundation stone for four packages of the Nonera Major Drinking Water Project and will inaugurate a transmission system worth ₹3,616 crore to facilitate power transmission from renewable energy production centers in Rajasthan and will lay foundation stones for grid substations.
Plus, he will launch a nationwide HPV vaccination drive for girls aged 14 years to help prevent cervical cancer—personally give out the first dose during his visit.