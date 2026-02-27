PM Modi to launch ₹16,686cr development projects in Rajasthan

Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone for a 4-lane elevated road in Jodhpur and will inaugurate an eight-lane stretch of the Delhi-Vadodara highway. He will hand over appointment letters to 21,863 selected youth, signaling more job opportunities ahead.

Focus on health and renewable energy

He will lay the foundation stone for four packages of the Nonera Major Drinking Water Project and will inaugurate a transmission system worth ₹3,616 crore to facilitate power transmission from renewable energy production centers in Rajasthan and will lay foundation stones for grid substations.

Plus, he will launch a nationwide HPV vaccination drive for girls aged 14 years to help prevent cervical cancer—personally give out the first dose during his visit.