PM Modi to launch ₹35,000cr Vadodara projects, 3 WDFC sections
India
Prime Minister Modi is heading to Vadodara this Tuesday to kick off infrastructure projects worth over ₹35,000 crore.
The big news? Three new sections of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC) are ready, covering 326km and built at a cost of more than ₹20,700 crore.
This move aims to make cargo transport smoother and ease rail congestion around Mumbai.
Modi to open Global Fintech Fest
Along with the WDFC, Modi will launch new rail lines, upgrade highways, and introduce a fresh passenger train between Vadodara and Tanda Road.
After Gujarat, he's off to Mumbai to open the Global Fintech Fest 2026, a major event focused on AI and digital finance that's bringing together policymakers, regulators, technology companies, investors, and other industry participants.